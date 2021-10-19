Private Advisor Group LLC Has $494,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

