Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ally Financial by 376.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

