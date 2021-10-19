Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NTES opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.