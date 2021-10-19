ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,254 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after buying an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 137,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter.

PTGX stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

