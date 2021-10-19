ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,182 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $41,812,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $28,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

NYSE:FSR opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

