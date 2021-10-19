ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

