ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 940.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVA. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.