ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,616 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

