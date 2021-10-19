ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after buying an additional 97,146 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Atkore by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 68,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

