ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 881 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 276.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 137,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.01.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $528,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 89,599 shares of company stock worth $3,151,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

