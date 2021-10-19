ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 91.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP increased its holdings in 8X8 by 66.4% in the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $8,568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 69.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,092 shares of company stock worth $772,913 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGHT opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

