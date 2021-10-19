ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.40. 1,468,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,740,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.91. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $152.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,972,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 231,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,582,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

