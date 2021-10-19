Prudential PLC Has $24.16 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,934 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $567.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average is $614.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $698.54.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.