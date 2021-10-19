Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,910 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,860.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

