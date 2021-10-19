Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys Shares of 23,268 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

