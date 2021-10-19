Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $586,000 in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

