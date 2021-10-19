Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases New Shares in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The York Water by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,868,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The York Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The York Water by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The York Water by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The York Water by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of The York Water stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.13 million, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

