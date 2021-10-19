Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,982 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Baidu were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

