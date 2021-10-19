Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 290.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

