Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

