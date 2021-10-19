Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 65.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

