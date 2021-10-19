Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after buying an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $71,805,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 565,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after purchasing an additional 274,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.