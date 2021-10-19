Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

