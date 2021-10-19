Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.51 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 65.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

