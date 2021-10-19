Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 10,980 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 64.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Lincoln National stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

