Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 21,500 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.