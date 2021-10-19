Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 188,394 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 188,394 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 92,587 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 40.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.