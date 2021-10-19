Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

