Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUBGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of PUBGY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 14,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.