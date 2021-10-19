Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 408,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Pure Cycle stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. 1,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,701. The firm has a market cap of $363.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 457.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

