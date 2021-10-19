Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,788,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

