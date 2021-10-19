Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Up 48.5% in September

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the September 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:QBIO opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Q BioMed has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.
Q BioMed Company Profile
