Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Q2 worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of QTWO opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

