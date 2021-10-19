Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Issued By William Blair

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $13.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $16.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s FY2021 earnings at $59.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $90.00 EPS.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,296.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,319.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,247.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,219.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Markel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,171 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.