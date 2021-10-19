Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $78.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.32 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $503,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $3,766,195. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

