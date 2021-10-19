Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.88.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$40.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$37.25 and a 12-month high of C$51.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.