Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

