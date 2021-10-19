Qcash (QC) Price Tops $0.15

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.65 million and approximately $234.51 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

