QS Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 60,000 FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FreightCar America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $68.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

