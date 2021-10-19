QS Investors LLC Invests $221,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NYSE REXR opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

