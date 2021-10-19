QS Investors LLC Invests $258,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DOCU stock opened at $269.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.60 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.62.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.