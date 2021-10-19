QS Investors LLC Invests $322,000 in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CytomX Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

CTMX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $325.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

