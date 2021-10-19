QS Investors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

