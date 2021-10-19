QS Investors LLC Purchases 1,810 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

