QS Investors LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 326,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 232,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSH opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

