QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 390,750 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

QCOM stock opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.