QUALCOMM (QCOM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qualcomm is likely to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. The chipmaker anticipates witnessing healthy growth momentum, driven by the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and higher demand for digital transformation in the cloud economy. The company is focused on retaining its market leadership with innovative product launches, and is on track to deliver $10 billion of annual revenues across RF front-end, IoT and Automotive as its business continues to diversify. However, high research and development costs are likely to strain its margins. Severe competition from major players, huge concentration risks and softness in demand from China might impair its growth potential. Global chip shortage in the semiconductor industry as a result of supply-chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a major headwind.”

10/1/2021 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.