Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,946 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $130,000.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.79.

SAIA stock opened at $263.63 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $266.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average of $230.82.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

