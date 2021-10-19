Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 19,333 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

