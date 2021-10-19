Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

